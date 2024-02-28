TerraPay and Banco G&T Continental partner for cross-border payments in Guatemala. Source: Shutterstock.com

TerraPay has announced a strategic partnership with Banco G&T Continental, a financial institution in Guatemala. This collaboration marks TerraPay’s first direct partnership in Central America and is an advancement in the cross-border remittance sector, aimed at providing seamless solutions for Guatemalans abroad to securely send money to their families back home.

By joining forces with TerraPay, Banco G&T Continental gains access to a robust platform and extensive network that facilitates hassle-free cross-border transfers.

Oswaldo Sánchez, Director de Remesas at Banco G&T Continental, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: “This partnership with TerraPay empowers us to facilitate seamless cross-border transfers, allowing Guatemalans abroad to send money to their families in Guatemala conveniently and securely.”

Partnership is set to improve the cross-border payment landscape in Guatemala

With this partnership, Banco G&T Continental can leverage TerraPay’s expansive network to enhance the flow of remittances in Guatemala while improving accessibility to financial services. Additionally, this collaboration extends Banco G&T Continental’s reach, allowing the financial institution to serve a larger customer base and further strengthen its position in the market.

With TerraPay’s technology and Banco G&T Continental’s reputation for reliability and trustworthiness, this partnership is poised to enhance the cross-border remittance landscape in Guatemala. By offering a secure solution for sending money across borders, both entities are committed to enhancing financial inclusion and empowering the people of Guatemala with greater access to financial services.

Juan Luis Hernandez, Senior Country Manager, LAC Region at TerraPay, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Banco G&T Continental to drive innovation and efficiency in cross-border remittances. Together, we aim to provide a superior remittance experience for Guatemalans worldwide, strengthening connections with their loved ones and contributing to the economic development of Guatemala. It is our first direct partnership in the Central America region and demonstrates our goal to achieve a global network.”

