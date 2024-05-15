TerraPay has partnered with Al Ansari Exchange. TerraPay’s global payment solutions for local payout needs have integrated with Al Ansari Exchange’s extensive network. This expands both organisations scope of operations and improves their capabilities to serve a broader customer base with efficient, secure, and seamless transactions.
With its strong portfolio of financial services and customer-centric approach, Al Ansari Exchange provides its clientele with flexible and reliable remittance options.
Ani Sane, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer at TerraPay, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Al Ansari Exchange, a respected name with a rich heritage in the UAE. This partnership allows us to leverage combined strengths and capabilities. Together, we are prepared to extend our services and better serve customers, making cross-border transactions more seamless and accessible.”
The latest partnership will allow TerraPay to capitalise on this expertise and expand its presence in the UAE
The partnership is in line with the company’s strategic objectives of expanding its global footprint and enhancing its offerings.
Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer at Al Ansari Exchange, said: “We are delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with TerraPay, a leading force in global money transfer. This collaboration signifies our commitment to providing our customers with flexible and reliable remittance options. TerraPay’s global network and innovative technology complements our expertise, allowing us to offer a wider range of services.”
The strategic collaboration was unveiled at Seamless Middle East 2024. Together, the companies promise to empower clients by enhancing global connectivity, promoting financial inclusion, and driving economic growth in the regions they serve.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Recently TerraPay and VM Money Transfer Services (VMTS) partnered to expand the remittance market for Jamaicans. With the new agreement, VMTS gains access to TerraPay’s online platform, which enables cross-border transfers for customers sending and receiving money across approximately 31 markets globally.