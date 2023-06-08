By teaming up, Nordic will provide Tappit’s customers with RFID-enabled wristbands and cards. This includes the NBA, NHL and MLS Leagues in North America or the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix in the UAE.

Nordic Eco Wristbands are made of recycled and renewable materials, often from environmentally friendly materials such as biodegradable, renewable plant-based fibres or recycled plastics.

Jason Thomas, CEO at Tappid, said: “Nordic makes an ideal partner who share our values around sustainability and ethics, with a strong International reach.

“We looked hard at the market, considering pricing, distribution and the ability to fulfil a fast turnaround given the last-minute decisions we often face, all of which Nordic scored highly on”, Thomas continued. “They particularly stood out with their sustainability credentials, the combination of their biodegradable produce range and the Stand for Trees program in place, which was an important factor in selecting them.”

Tappit has been a promoter of cashless payment technology in sports events. In 2019, the company signed a three-year deal with Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix to implement its cashless technology as the exclusive payment method at Club 15 bars at the Albert Park circuit.

In addition, Tappit partnered with Manchester City Group and two other football clubs, becoming their official events cashless payment partner.

Nordic Wristbands CEO Jone Nuutinen commented on the new contract signed with Tappit.

“We’re delighted to be working with Tappit, giving us the opportunity to introduce our sustainable products to new markets in the UAE and North America and hopefully help inspire more conversations around the environment while helping to reduce the carbon impact on these high-profile events”, Nuutinen said.