Stripe launches new partner programme to drive digital modernisation

Stripe Partner Ecosystem will enable companies to connect with the right partners for their specific requirements. Credit: Stripe.

Online payments firm Stripe has launched a new partner programme called Stripe Partner Ecosystem to help companies accelerate their digital modernisation efforts.

The development comes at a time when businesses increasingly seek support outside their organisations for technology and payments expertise.

Stripe Partner Ecosystem is designed to enable companies to connect with the right partners for their specific requirements.

The firm said that the programme will offer a spectrum of resources to partners to enable effective partnerships with Stripe users.

Stripe vice president of global partnerships and alliances Dorothy Copeland said: “The Stripe Partner Ecosystem will empower more partners to deliver modernized financial infrastructure and digital experiences to their customers, while generating new opportunities for partners to grow with Stripe.”

Stripe is launching the partner programme with support from firms including Endava, Accenture, WPP, Slalom, SoftServe, Merkle, EPAM, IBM, Myers-Holum, Vertic, SIOS Technologies, and Palo IT.

The Stripe Partner Ecosystem also consists of technology companies and cloud services providers such as Amazon Web Services, ServiceNow, MuleSoft, Snowflake, Intuit and Salesforce among others.

The programme will offer partners business and technical training through self-paced learning, live tutorials, and workshops.

It will also provide partners co-selling benefits including opportunity registration and tracking, access to joint account mapping tools, and new business incentives.

The partners will also benefit from more than 80 Partner Solution Blueprints for building financial infrastructure with Stripe.

Additionally, it will provide Stripe technical certification for payments architects and developers, and offer technical support, and new implementation guides for partners to deploy Stripe products.

Commenting on the development, AWS Marketplace vice president Stephen Orban said: “Using AWS’s global services, Stripe’s payment technology, and our combined co-sell motions, we’re excited to help companies efficiently collect payments, optimise revenue operations, and drive revenue growth.”

Recently, Stripe said that it will enable platforms and marketplaces on its platform to make payments to their sellers, content creators, freelancers and service providers using cryptocurrency.