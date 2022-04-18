Stripe makes two Japanese payment forms available via one integration

Stripe now supports Furikomi and Konbini payment methods in Japan. Credit: Stripe, Inc.

Digital payments company Stripe is now supporting two payment methods – Furikomi and Konbini – in Japan.

Furikomi is a bank transfer method, while Furikomi is a convenience store payment option.

Businesses of all sizes can deploy Stripe’s platform to accept Furikomi and Konbini payments through a single integration.

They can use the Furikomi method to securely transfer funds directly from their bank accounts. It is said to be the broadly used payment method for business-to-business (B2B) transactions in the country.

The Furikomi solution will also help efficiently handle refunds. It allows businesses to partially or even fully refund bank transfers within the Stripe dashboard.

Stripe Japan country lead Daisuke Aranami said: “Stripe is providing technology solutions that help Japanese businesses digitally transform and save days of work each year.”

Stripe is set to support Konbini payments at over 34,000 outlets across the country.

Consumers can use the Konbini payment option to pay for online purchases at their local convenience stores.

These payments account for 18% of the nearly $167bn annual online B2C payment volume in the country.

Using precise and up-to-date instructions in their preferred language, Stripe allows business owners to select the convenience store near to them.

Stripe Japan product head Daniel Heffernan said: “Stripe helps Japanese businesses go online and expand internationally, while also enabling global companies to grow in Japan.”

“There’s still much to do and we’re committed to supporting Japan’s aspiration to become the most advanced digital nation in the world.”

This year in January, Stripe agreed to buy terminal manufacturing partner BBPOS to advance its card readers innovation by bringing hardware development in-house.