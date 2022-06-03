Square adds support for Tap to Pay on iPhone feature

The new offering will enable sellers to seamlessly accept in-person contactless payments with an iPhone. Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.

Square has unveiled plans to bring Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone functionality to its sellers later this year.

This will allow merchants to accept in-person contactless payments using an iPhone as well as Square’s point of sale (PoS) app, without the need of additional hardware.

Via an Early Access Programme this summer, select sellers can start testing the feature ahead of its public roll-out.

It can also be integrated with Square’s broader ecosystem of tools to start, operate and expand business.

Square’s support for this feature is expected to open up new commerce experiences and prevent missing a sale.

Apple unveiled the Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ feature in February this year, enabling iPhones to accept contactless credit or debit cards, as well as digital wallets such as Apple Pay for making transactions.

Payments made with the feature are said to be encrypted and processed using the Secure Element, thereby addressing data security concerns.

Currently limited to the US, the feature is also being supported by payment firms Stripe and Adyen.

Square financial services head David Talach said: “Square’s purpose is rooted in economic empowerment, which is why we’ve always offered a free way for businesses to get started using our services.

“Bringing Tap to Pay on iPhone into the Square ecosystem ensures that new sellers will have another free option to get up and running, while providing businesses of any complexity with more flexibility to adapt their commerce experiences to evolving consumer preferences and changing industry trends.”