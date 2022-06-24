Splitit adds BNPL support for Everyware’s Pay By Text

Splitit's use of global credit card networks will allow merchants to easily add their service to new countries through a single integration. Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash.

Contactless payments and customer engagement technology provider Everyware has tapped Splitit to add the latter’s installment capabilities to its Pay By Text platform.

Incorporation of Splitit’s Installments-as-a-Service platform is aimed at providing a mobile-first BNPL solution with minimal friction.

Splitit enables a simple integration via single-point API, which covers network programmes such as Visa Installments.

Devoid of any application or hidden charges, the use of any consumer credit card is automatically pre-qualified.

Everyware chief revenue officer Kevin Feagan said: “Contactless payments and installment payments have followed a similar trajectory over the past few years.

“We saw a tremendous opportunity by combining the two. Splitit delivers minimal friction for mobile installment payments and an easy path to integrate with its API.”

Besides, merchants can add their service to new markets with a single integration, benefitting from Splitit’s use of global credit card networks.

The firms will focus on major verticals such as home improvement, non-profit, as well as healthcare.

The integration is anticipated to be concluded by the third quarter of this year.

Splitit chief revenue officer Colt McCutcheon said: “Everyware has done a tremendous job answering the needs of mobile-first consumers by leading the way towards widespread adoption of pay by text. The addition of Splitit’s Installments-as-a-Service makes mobile payments even more powerful.”