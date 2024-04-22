Soft Space and JCB have announced the launch of the first JCB payment gateway in Malaysia.
Leveraging JCB’s global network and Soft Space’s technical knowledge, the JCB payment gateway aligns with the global shift towards diversified digital transactions, meeting the market’s demand for secure payment options.
Soft Space provides a straightforward Application Programming Interface (API) specification that enables acquirers and payment facilitators to quickly and efficiently offer their retail merchants access to JCB’s network of over 156 million cardmembers, without having to establish a direct connection to JCB themselves.
Joel Tay, Chief Executive Officer of Soft Space, said: “The launch of the JCB payment gateway complements the fact that Malaysia is the most visited country in Southeast Asia in 2023. Not only will this make cross-border payments more convenient, secure and seamless, it aligns well with our broader goal to promote Soft Space’s technology in other verticals such as transit and in-flight payments globally.”
senangPay is the first to enable JCB acceptance
Japanese tourists are increasingly purchasing attraction tickets and booking accommodation via e-commerce merchants. If they can start accepting JCB payments through payment facilitators, they are well-placed to capitalise on the rapidly growing international e-commerce spending by JCB cardmembers, which has increased by 52% from 2021 to 2022.
Yoshiki Kaneko, President and Chief Executive Officer of JCB said: “Looking at the behaviour of today’s consumers, online shopping has become an indispensable part of their daily lives and also the main source of growth for all businesses, including JCB. This trend is especially true since the pandemic. We are delighted to launch the new function together with Soft Space to seize the growing business opportunity in the e-commerce business while providing a better experience for our JCB cardmembers and merchants. This also marks another milestone in the strategic partnership with Soft Space, giving us even greater confidence that our collaboration with Malaysia’s leading fintech is a key to success.”
Following the onboarding of senangPay, a Malaysian payment facilitator, as the first JCB payment gateway member, Soft Space will accelerate the onboarding of other acquirers and payment facilitators in the APAC region and beyond.