South African mobile payments provider SnapScan acquires payroll startup Radar

South African mobile payments provider SnapScan has acquired human resource (HR) and payroll startup Radar for an undisclosed amount, reported Disrupt Africa.

The acquisition comes as Radar co-foundersKobus Ehlers and Gerrit Greeff exit the firm to their first startup, SnapScan.

Ehler and Greeff, who have spent several years working on payment products for and with banks, founded SnapScan in 2013. This mobile payments app was acquired by Standard Bank in 2016.

The duo, alongside Richard Oakley, started working on Radar in 2019 and signed up their first customer in 2020.

Radar will be now taken over by Firepay, the company behind SnapScan and a fully owned subsidiary of Standard Bank.

As part of the deal, Ehler and Greeff will exit the business while the rest of the Radar team will join Firepay.

The deal is expected to provide a range of value-added offerings for SnapScan customers, said the report.

Ehlers told Disrupt Africa: “Firepay has been one of the original investors in Radar due to the close strategic fit between their offering and what we built at Radar. Both companies try to solve different problems facing the same SME customers.

“As Radar started looking for a way to scale our distribution and take the product to the next level, it became evident that working closely with SnapScan would be a great way to achieve that.”

Firepay CEO Marin Cundall said that will help the firm offer “the best experience for businesses.”

“Our focus is on providing the best experience for businesses, and we believe this acquisition will help us achieve that goal,” she told the publication.