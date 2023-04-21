Customers can choose from pre-set tip percentages or enter a custom amount when faced with a bill. The new payment solution provided by Snack POS eliminates the need for customers to ask for a separate receipt or find the section on the paper receipt to add a tip.

Shmuly Preizler, CEO of Snack POS, commented: “We are excited to offer this new feature to our customers. We understand the importance of making the checkout process as seamless and efficient as possible, and we believe that adding a tip feature to the customer-facing screen is a step in the right direction

Snack POS offers end-to-end POS systems to the restaurant industry. Its payment solutions include real-time menu management, inventory tracking, secure payment, processing, and comprehensive reporting.

The new tip feature is available to the company’s customers immediately and can be added to their existing system through a simple software update.