Skipify has announced its news partnership with Synchrony. Sunchrony is a consumer finance company with more than 70 million active customer accounts across the US.
The technology partnership leverages Skipify’s payment infrastructure to provide simplified and enhanced checkout for Synchrony cardholders, improving the experience for shoppers and delivering higher authorisation rates, conversion, and security for Synchrony merchants.
Skipify will add Synchrony Mastercard to its Connected Wallet product
Skipify is a fintech company based in San Francisco whose mission is to connect people to the merchants and financial products they trust through reliable and secure digital experiences. This partnership comes after Skipify formed an alliance with American Express in 2023.
As part of the partnership, Skipify will add Synchrony Mastercard to its Connected Wallet product, a digital wallet embedded by merchants to ease many checkout challenges. Skipify’s identity-powered wallet recognises Synchrony cardholders on a merchant’s website automatically, autofilling payment details, surfacing available cards, and offering instant access to points, rewards, and Synchrony financing.
Florin Arghirescu, Chief Product Officer of Synchrony, spoke positively about the announcement. They said: “Skipify is becoming a valuable platform for merchants who are focused on providing an elevated user experience and embedded payment credentials. We’re excited to bring our joint offering to market and make it easier for Synchrony Mastercard cardholders to make purchases online, with the intent to scale availability to the full suite of Synchrony financing options.”
Ryth Martin, Founder and CEO of Skipify, commented: “Synchrony continues to invest in innovation and technology that moves the needle for their merchants and cardholders. Synchrony’s integration and partnership with Skipify directly reduces the technical lift and effort for their merchants to throttle up transactions and conversion rates through Skipify. Synchrony cardholders can now breeze through checkout on any Skipify merchant site.”
