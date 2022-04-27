Skaleet joins forces with Thunes to boost cross border payments capabilities

French fintech Skaleet firm has teamed up with cross border payments firm Thunes to enhance its existing ecosystem.

Skaleet, which provides a Core Banking Platform (CBP), aims to provide instant global payment service to both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) customers.

Under the tie-up, Thunes will enable the fintech to roll out a range of payment services that connect directly to its customers’ accounts.

Customers with bank accounts on the Skaleet platform will now be able to send money globally with payment tracking to the beneficiary.

Furthermore, e-money institutions will be able to verify beneficiary information in advance.

Thunes’ instant payment platform supports multiple payment use cases and helps businesses and individuals in 125 countries accept more than 285 payment methods in over 79 currencies.

The platform also connects players internationally through a single application programming interface (API) and offers peer-to-peer (P2P) money transfers, bulk payments and commercial payments.

Skaleet CEO and co-founder Hervé Manceron said that the partnership will enable the firm to offer “a fast, secure, low-cost and connected international money transfer solution”.

Commenting on the partnership, Thunes Strategic Partnerships head Dawei Wang said: “We have met on multiple occasions in the past and have been following Skaleet closely. We both want to do more for banks and financial institutions around the world by offering them new solutions and technologies. This is the right time for us to join forces and form this partnership.”

Earlier this month, Thunes took a majority stake in the anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance technology firm Tookitaki following an investment of more than $20m in the firm.

The Singapore-based firm also signed a partnership with Clearpay this month to provide enhanced buy-now-pay-later capabilities to its merchant network, payment service providers and marketplace partners.