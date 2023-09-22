Silverbird to use Resistant AI for customer onboarding. Source: Shutterstock.com

Silverbird has adopted Resistant AI’s document forensics to secure its customer onboarding process. Silverbird will use Resistant AI’s technology to increase the efficiency and accuracy of its customer onboarding (KYC) and source of funds (SOF). The technology validates the decisions made by the fraud and risk team at Silverbird, supporting business growth without additional time burden for the team.

Resistant AI’s technology uses over 500 detectors to analyse the internal structure of a document, its metadata properties and visual structure to streamline and enhance Silverbird’s application process. Resistant AI’s document forensics increases the speed of customer reviews and onboarding, using machine learning to verify the authenticity of digital documents from across the globe in seconds.

98.9% instant transactions

Silverbird offers multi-currency accounts for foreign payments, which are easier to work with and faster than banks due to the speed with which payments can be made. 98.9% of transactions through Silverbird are instantaneous, with the remaining 1.1% taking just a couple of days. With 500-plus merchants across 200 countries worldwide, working in multiple industries and currencies, customer onboarding is undertaken through an online portal to submit incorporation documents and proof of address (POA) to verify that the business is genuine.

Max Faldin, CEO and Founder at Silverbird commented: “Across our industry, we’ve witnessed a spike in forged documents, and those are just the ones we’ve spotted. If you apply the same metric to ones you can’t see, it’s clear that it’s a growing challenge, with gangs of fraudsters knowing how to do this better than ever before. By using Resistant AI’s document forensic solution we will be better able to detect the advanced fraud tactics that are almost impossible to spot with the naked eye, across a huge number of data points. We are keen to pass on the benefits of this increased security to our customers as our business grows.”