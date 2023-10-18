A Bitcoin shop in Kielce, Poland ,18 August 2023. Photo: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

When major cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed last year, there was speculation that a chain reaction could bring down the whole industry.

That proved to be incorrect, but a price crash did wipe over $50bn from the market.

A year on, FTX’s erstwhile CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is in the dock (though not on the stand, yet). Facing a potential life sentence if convicted, his trial is the latest in a long line of legal troubles surrounding crypto in the last year. Most are regulatory cases rather than criminal ones, but the drive to ‘normalise’ the industry shows few signs of stopping.

Although clarity on the exact legal nature of crypto overall is still a way off, it will likely arrive sometime this decade. In the meantime, the largest coins – Ether and Bitcoin – are going strong. Bitcoin in particular has seen significant gains, currently up 70% year to date (YTD) and 36% year on year (YoY) – this time last year having been before the FTX crash. Ether is more modest, up 32% YTD and only 11% YoY, but both of these figures are far above the 5.5% base rate in the US.

Increased acceptance

The news last week that luxury car manufacturer Ferrari will accept cryptocurrencies Ether, Bitcoin and USDC shows that the use of crypto for payments is unlikely to slow any time soon. According to Reuters, Ferrari implemented the option after requests from customers including “young investors who have built their fortunes around cryptocurrencies,” and “traditional investors, who want to diversify their portfolios.”

This is not necessarily a vote of confidence in the technology from Ferrari – the company is working with payment processor BitPay to transfer the coins into traditional currencies at the point of sale to avoid market volatilities – but it is a sign that people with enough money to influence luxury brands’ business decisions still view crypto as a legitimate asset.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Winter is already here

Outside of the juggernauts of Bitcoin, Ether and a few major stablecoins, the market is bleak. Funding has dried up, and major lawsuits against exchanges and coin providers have rocked confidence. This might not be a bad thing, though.

Many of the coins that failed in the wake of FTX were purely speculative and trading at vastly inflated prices. The crash burned investors in the short run, but the coins that survive the current conditions will be more stable, regulated and trusted.

Bloomberg quotes Brian Mosoff, CEO of crypto investor Ether Capital, as saying: “You can imagine there’s a pre-FTX digital-asset industry and then a post-FTX digital-asset industry. And I think that this will go down potentially in history as a marking point for when the industry became institutionalized, credible and regulated.”

Regulated, stabilised

All of this makes the news that reports of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) were false less worrying. The news caused a jump of over 10% in the currency, though this was quickly routed as BlackRock announced that its application was still under review. Nonetheless, hopes hold that approval may be forthcoming, particularly given BlackRock’s financial clout.

According to GlobalData’s analysis of select industry experts’ social media posting, the appetite for regulation is strong, with a major focus on stablecoins – coins tied to traditional currencies. As the move towards normalisation continues, more and more people are likely to view at least the major coins as safe and legitimate investments.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.