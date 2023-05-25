The Shift4-OpenTable integration will allow restaurants to combine OpenTable’s diner booking data with spending data gathered at the point of sale by Shift4’s SkyTab POS system. This will help restaurants identify new, regular, or top-spending guests, enabling them to decide how to keep their valued customers and encourage new ones to return.

In addition, the partnership will provide access to real-time insights, which include when guests are seated and which course they’re on. This will help minimise wait times and improve table turnover rates.

“Our collaboration with OpenTable provides restaurateurs an easy way to improve their top and bottom lines while learning more about their customers so that they can enhance the dining experience”, said Mike Russo, chief technology officer at Shift4.

Shift4 is a global fintech specialising in payments ecosystems. With more than 3.5 billion transactions processed annually, the company helps secure over $200bn in monthly payments.

In March 2022, Shift4 purchased cross-border e-commerce payments provider Finaro and The Giving Block, which focuses on cryptocurrency fundraising for nonprofits.

The acquisitions enabled the firm at the time to expand across many markets, including e-commerce, restaurants, stadiums, gaming, specialty retail, hospitality, charitable giving, and cryptocurrency.

Susan Lee, chief growth officer at OpenTable, also commented on the new partnership with Shift4.

“At OpenTable, we’re always looking for ways to empower our restaurant customers, create efficiencies and streamline operations, which is why we’re thrilled to integrate with Shift4”, Lee commented. “This partnership will provide our restaurant customers with a more comprehensive business view, enabling them to make smarter business decisions.”