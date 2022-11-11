Sezzle, Sensepass partner on tap-to-pay and BNPL acceptance

Sensepass will accept Sezzle’s payment solutions, as part of a new alliance. Credit: PreisKing from Pixabay.

Digital payments firm Sezzle has entered into an alliance with Sensepass, a solution that helps retailers gain access to digital payments wallets, to facilitate tap-to-pay and buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) capabilities.

As part of the collaboration, the centralised digital payments hub will accept Sezzle’s payment solutions.

Sensepass currently accepts digital payments from a range of tools, such as credit and debit cards as well as Venmo and Coinbase platforms.

It also supports various retailers, including college bookstores, hospitality sector, among others.

Through the new partnership, Sezzle users will be able to make payments against their purchases by tapping their phones on Sensepass-powered devices and selecting Sezzle.

Using Sensepass, Sezzle in-store traders will also be able to avoid its virtual card integration to get hold of the shoppers, while users can make payments to the merchant directly from their Sezzle account.

Sensepass CEO Moty Arcuschin said: “Even with today’s tech, it’s a game of chance for shoppers when they reach the register––unsure of which payment methods the retailer will accept.

“Sensepass tears the wall down between digital payments and wide-spread accessibility.”

Various studies have found that the pandemic significantly expedited the digitisation of payments, stated Sezzle.

Even though people continue to visit physical retail outlets, they choose contactless payments to safeguard their health.

Sezzle CEO Charlie Youakim said: “Besides safety, there are different social, financial, and convenience factors that contribute to people’s payment preferences, and Sezzle’s vision is to leave the choice to the shopper.

“With its integration with Sensepass, Sezzle’s digital payment platform becomes one more accessible option for in-store shoppers.”

In March this year, Sezzle announced a plan to reduce the size of its workforce in North America.