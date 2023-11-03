SequenceShift has revealed enhanced payment capabilities in its Payline and
Secure Payment IVR solutions. SequenceShift is a trusted provider of PCI
compliance solutions. It is recognised for its speedy and easy setup, AWS
alignment and pay-as-you-go models. It is now expanding portfolio now supports
a broad range of payment options, including credit, debit, and electronic
payments.
The announcement of these enhancements builds upon SequenceShift’s Amazon
Connect Ready designation from AWS. This validates SequenceShift as an AWS
Partner that provides solutions that integrate seamlessly with Amazon Connect
software solutions. On the back of this, SequenceShift continues to evolve, now
supporting not just credit and debit card capture but also Electronic Banking
payments like Automatic Clearing House (ACH).
SequenceShift is “dedicated to simplifying and accelerating the compliance journey for businesses”
Built on AWS, this new offering comes in response to the evolving needs of
the North American market for direct debit payment services, where ACH and
Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) hold significant weight, respectively.
SequenceShift’s initial release focuses on ACH payments to meet the demands of
its US customer base, with plans to support additional electronic bank payments
like EFT.
Dmitri Muntean, SequenceShift Managing Director, said: “NACHA, the
governing body of the ACH network, imposes stringent and evolving security
standards. This addition to our portfolio allows contact centres to securely
capture sensitive electronic bank payment data without exposing their agents
and contact centre to this sensitive information.
“We’ve always been dedicated to simplifying and accelerating the
compliance journey for businesses. The support for ACH payments is already
being rolled out to customers, further validating our commitment to meet
market demands.”
The integration of electronic bank payments is an important addition to
SequenceShift’s outsourced compliance payment solutions, allowing businesses to
securely capture customer card and bank data. This greatly mitigates their ACH
compliance exposure, enabling them to focus on core business operations.