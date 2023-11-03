Robert Prendergast

SequenceShift expands payment capabilities. Source: Shutterstock.com
SequenceShift has revealed enhanced payment capabilities in its Payline and Secure Payment IVR solutions. SequenceShift is a trusted provider of PCI compliance solutions. It is recognised for its speedy and easy setup, AWS alignment and pay-as-you-go models. It is now expanding portfolio now supports a broad range of payment options, including credit, debit, and electronic payments. The announcement of these enhancements builds upon SequenceShift’s Amazon Connect Ready designation from AWS. This validates SequenceShift as an AWS Partner that provides solutions that integrate seamlessly with Amazon Connect software solutions. On the back of this, SequenceShift continues to evolve, now supporting not just credit and debit card capture but also Electronic Banking payments like Automatic Clearing House (ACH).

Built on AWS, this new offering comes in response to the evolving needs of the North American market for direct debit payment services, where ACH and Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) hold significant weight, respectively. SequenceShift’s initial release focuses on ACH payments to meet the demands of its US customer base, with plans to support additional electronic bank payments like EFT. Dmitri Muntean, SequenceShift Managing Director, said: “NACHA, the governing body of the ACH network, imposes stringent and evolving security standards. This addition to our portfolio allows contact centres to securely capture sensitive electronic bank payment data without exposing their agents and contact centre to this sensitive information. “We’ve always been dedicated to simplifying and accelerating the compliance journey for businesses. The support for ACH payments is already being rolled out to customers, further validating our commitment to meet market demands.” The integration of electronic bank payments is an important addition to SequenceShift’s outsourced compliance payment solutions, allowing businesses to securely capture customer card and bank data. This greatly mitigates their ACH compliance exposure, enabling them to focus on core business operations.

