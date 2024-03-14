SAP launches new commerce cloud payment solution. Source: Shutterstock.com

SAP has announced a new composable payment solution to help retailers stay ahead of changing customer expectations. The new solution, SAP Commerce Cloud, an open payment framework that helps retailers become more agile as new payment options grow in popularity.

The framework integrates SAP Commerce Cloud with numerous third-party payment service providers (PSPs), including Stripe, Adyen, WorldPay and Airwallex, based on their specific use cases. Additionally, SAP’s composable architecture allows retailers to cherry-pick payment partners tailored to their unique needs and international markets, enabling them to build at their own pace, scale their business faster and avoid being confined to a single provider.

This framework gives retailers a low-cost, adaptive and agile payments system

SAP Commerce Cloud’s native integration capabilities ensure PSPs can be rapidly adopted, and it reduces complexity by eliminating the need to integrate and deploy extensions to the commerce codebase. The framework is extensible and headless, helping ensure the front end and back end are decoupled and operate independently, creating an opportunity to cater to a wide range of channel requirements and add on new solutions, including prebuilt payment experiences available on SAP Commerce Cloud, composable storefront. It also ensures customers have the freedom to pick their preferred payment method, which enhances the checkout experience.

Sven Denecken, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Product Marketing for SAP Industries & CX, added: “SAP’s unmatched industry expertise is the foundation of our strategy, as it enables us to deeply understand the complexities of delivering seamless and positive customer experiences that reinforce the brand promise with every interaction. SAP’s unique, industry-led approach to composability places the retailer’s digital commerce needs front and centre while we work with them to manage their digital transformation, navigate pathways to sustainable growth, and deliver on industry expectations.”

This framework gives retailers a low-cost, adaptive, and agile payments system that can best fit their business and customer needs. It covers common payment needs and end-to-end payment processes across authorisation, capture, refunds, and re-authorisation as well as automatic updates with security and compliance standards.

