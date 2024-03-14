Ryft is upgrading its digital platform payments offering through a new partnership with American Express. Through this partnership, Ryft is enabling its eCommerce merchants within the UK to accept payments from Amex Cards, increasing payment flexibility.
Ryft is a unified payment platform designed specifically to power marketplaces and B2B platforms. The end-to-end solution helps merchants meet their PSD2 compliance requirements, fully automates payouts, monetises transactions for digital platforms, and increases the number of payment options across digital marketplaces.
Ryft also enables digital platforms to launch their own payment platform to monetise transactions facilitated within their ecosystem, creating a whole new revenue stream.
American Express becomes a huge addition to Ryft’s growth and expansion
Launched in March, Ryft’s capabilities will expand to allow more digital platforms to add Amex as way to pay. Amex is an important addition to Ryft’s comprehensive suite of payment methods in its journey to scaling and growth.
The Ryft platform has experienced significant growth since its launch, processing millions of transactions across a variety of different digital merchant platforms. Constantly striving for optimisation, the addition of Amex as a payment option allows Ryft to remain competitive in the market, giving its merchant customers the ability to welcome loyal and high spending Amex Cardmembers.
Speaking on the partnership, CEO and co-founder of Ryft, Sadra Hosseini commented: “We are delighted to announce our new partnership with American Express, a true leader in the payments industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for us, opening doors to exciting possibilities and reinforcing our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our partners.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“Moving forward, we look forward to offering merchants innovative solutions that will redefine the way people experience payments. This partnership symbolises a powerful synergy between our two businesses, and we can’t wait to embark on this journey of growth in the marketplace space together.”