RS2 launches own acquiring business in Germany

Malta-based payments processor RS2 has further bolstered its position in the German payment industry by launching its own acquiring business in the country.

The newly launched business will offer a ‘one stop’ payment solution to merchants and payment service providers (PSPs).

RS2 noted that the launch in Germany ‘kick-starts’ its issuing and acquiring global strategy.

Jens Mahlke, CEO of RS2 Financial Services and CFO/COO of RS2 Group said: “RS2 will provide its partners with a wide range of issuing services starting from a very simple pre-paid up to debit, credit and charge card combined with loyalty and reward products.

“With our license as an electronic money institution in Germany, we can roll out our solution quickly and easily to other markets in Europe,” Mahlke added.

The launch of the acquiring business follows the company’s announcement in January this year that it would be debuting its own e-commerce solution, Shop and Pay.

The solution is designed to allow merchants to grow their online presence as well as gain access to multiple payment methods.

RS2 Financial Services head of sales Christoph Jung revealed that the first customers are ‘already on-boarded’ in Germany and will expand to the other EU countries in the next few weeks.

The company also revealed plans to forge long-term partnership with ISOs, PayFacs and ISVs to deliver a white label payment solution, combined with processing services.

“We are interested in long-term partnership relationship, offering our partners one stop solutions for payment business” concluded Mahlke.

The launch of the new business follows the company’s buys out of German digital payments system Kalicom Liebers Zahlungssysteme in January 2020, to boost its direct acquiring business in Europe.