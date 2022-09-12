Revolut launches one-click payment feature Revolut Pay

Image: Revolut Pay offers a quick, easy and secure method to checkout online or on mobile. Credit: Adrian from Pixabay.

Revolut, a financial app boasting of more than 20 million retail customers, has launched Revolut Pay.

Revolut Pay is claimed to be a online checkout feature that enables merchants of the UK and EEA to provide the new offering as a payment mode across product, cart, and checkout pages, reported Crowdfund Insider.

This new feature makes online shopping easier as it facilitates direct payments. It also offers security for its users as payments need to be authenticated through features such as face ID, or fingerprint unlock, while ensuring that account number is not shared.

The secure features are aimed to preventing fraud.

Revolut founder and CEO Nikolay Storonsky was quoted by IBS Intelligence as saying: “With its speed, convenience, security and low pricing, Revolut Pay gives merchants a competitive advantage in a rapidly growing e-commerce market. At Revolut, we constantly strive to make it faster, easier and cheaper for merchants of all sizes to accept payments, wherever they are, and to make it more convenient and secure for customers to pay. That’s why we’re launching Revolut Pay.”

Revolut Pay offers a quick, easy and secure approach for checkout online or on mobile.

Consumers can make their payments with only one click. Furthermore, they can get rewarded with cashback on making purchases.

The current Revolut users can use Revolut Pay and make payments through saved cards or even directly through their Revolut account balance.

Even the non-Revolut users can make their payments conveniently by using saved Mastercard or Visa cards issued by other providers, reported Bloomberg.

With low fees, Revolut Pay merchants can easily accept payments in over 20 currencies.

The latest offering comes after the July launch of Revolut Reader, a card reader payment terminal.

In 2020, Revolut’s payment acceptance platform was launched to enable businesses easily accept payments.