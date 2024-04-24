Revolut has announced it expects to boost its global headcount by 40% in 2024. This comes as the company reaches 10,000 employees globally, and continues to grow its workforce, whilst several other financial institutions are making job cuts or hiring freezes. The company has over 70 roles currently advertised in the UK.
The company has grown exponentially since its founding in 2015. Revolut started 2024 with over 8,000 employees but has reached the 10,000 milestone in little over three months, and intends to hit 11,500 employees by the end of the year. The financial institution will continue to build out its Sales, Customer Support and FinCrime teams, for which the majority of new roles will be created.
Revolut received over one million job applications in 2023
Francesca Carlesi, CEO of Revolut UK, commented: “Revolut continues to grow from strength to strength; and to support that growth it is essential that we recruit the best talent from across the industry. 10,000 employees is an exciting milestone but we’re not stopping there. We are delighted to be expanding across our global markets, including the UK, with hundreds of new roles across a range of specialities, all at a time when others are cutting back.
“As our home market, the UK is at the centre of Revolut’s growth, and is an integral part of not only the company’s expansion locally but also internationally. We look forward to welcoming the next batch of Revoluters over the next few months to help build Revolut across the globe.”
As a remote-first business, with over a third of its workforce based outside of London already, Revolut UK can access a wider talent pool by hiring from across the country and offering employees more flexibility in where they work. Revolut received over one million job applications globally in 2023 and generally receives positive feedback as a good place to work.
