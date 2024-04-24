Revolut expects to boost workforce by 40% in 2024. Source: Shutterstock.com

Revolut has announced it expects to boost its global headcount by 40% in 2024. This comes as the company reaches 10,000 employees globally, and continues to grow its workforce, whilst several other financial institutions are making job cuts or hiring freezes. The company has over 70 roles currently advertised in the UK. 

The company has grown exponentially since its founding in 2015. Revolut started 2024 with over 8,000 employees but has reached the 10,000 milestone in little over three months, and intends to hit 11,500 employees by the end of the year. The financial institution will continue to build out its Sales, Customer Support and FinCrime teams, for which the majority of new roles will be created. 

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Related Company Profiles

View all

Revolut received over one million job applications in 2023

Francesca Carlesi, CEO of Revolut UK, commented: “Revolut continues to grow from strength to strength; and to support that growth it is essential that we recruit the best talent from across the industry. 10,000 employees is an exciting milestone but we’re not stopping there. We are delighted to be expanding across our global markets, including the UK, with hundreds of new roles across a range of specialities, all at a time when others are cutting back. 

“As our home market, the UK is at the centre of Revolut’s growth, and is an integral part of not only the company’s expansion locally but also internationally. We look forward to welcoming the next batch of Revoluters over the next few months to help build Revolut across the globe.” 

As a remote-first business, with over a third of its workforce based outside of London already, Revolut UK can access a wider talent pool by hiring from across the country and offering employees more flexibility in where they work. Revolut received over one million job applications globally in 2023 and generally receives positive feedback as a good place to work.

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.