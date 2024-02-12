Qrios has announced the launch of its new portal, deep.qrios.com. This platform is specifically designed to empower developers with advanced communication and digital payment APIs, enabling them to create engaging experiences for users worldwide.
Qrios processes hundreds of billions of messages and billions of digital payments annually. The introduction of deep.qrios.com represents a significant leap forward in the company’s commitment to enhancing digital communication and transactions on a global scale.
It features Access Services, developers can utilise comprehensive communication tools such as SMS, USSD, Chat, and Voice services, crafted to ensure optimal engagement and connectivity across various channels.
Value Offerings, the portal introduces forward-thinking digital payment solutions, including global Prepaid Airtime, prepaid data, and real-time digital merchant payments, designed to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving global marketplace.
Deep.qrios.com has been developed with the needs of the developer community at its core, offering an intuitive interface and detailed documentation. This ensures developers can easily access and implement Qrios’s robust APIs, allowing them to focus on creating innovative and impactful user experiences.
The launch of deep.qrios.com underlines Qrios’s dedication to advancing digital communication and payment technologies. By providing a platform that combines ease of use with powerful functionality, Qrios is setting a new standard for what developers can achieve in creating more connected, efficient, and innovative digital services.
Mosh Adetoro, CEO of Qrios Inc, spoke positively about the new development. They said: “We are proud to launch deep.qrios.com, a direct reflection of our mission to innovate and improve the digital landscape from our home base in Plano, Texas. This platform is more than just a tool; it’s a part of our broader vision to empower developers around the world to build experiences that make a difference.”
Based in Plano, Texas, Qrios Inc. is operate in cloud cPaaS and digital payment solutions, dedicated to providing technology that enhance businesses around the world.