Qatar-based financial services firm QNB Group has introduced a new biometric payments acceptance tool for its merchants across the country.

Developed by PopID using its proprietary facial verification technology, the solution leverages QNB’s acceptance network.

The facial payments solution is also supported by Visa’s tokenisation offerings.

It allows consumers to verify payments against their purchases via facial verification. The solution does not require the use of a physical card or mobile phone once the preliminary enrolment is concluded.

For completing the one-time sign-up process, users are required to take a selfie of their face on their smartphones and then enter their phone number and card details to create their profiles.

After that, the solution tokenises the card number and safely connects it to the facial biometric template.

Using the tool, merchants can provide their customers with in-store sign-up through a QR code.

QNB Group senior executive VP of group retail banking Adel al-Malki said: “As the payment landscape evolves, QNB is always at the forefront of this evolution, and constantly willing to be an early adopter of innovative technologies that drive frictionless and enhanced payment experience – putting our customers and merchants experience at the centre of everything we do.

“Being the ‘first in Qatar’ in another innovation that augments the already rich range of payment options that includes functionality such as contactless payments, QNB ‘MyPOS’ (Tap on Phone payment acceptance) and SAMSUNG/Google/Apple pay, to mention a few.”