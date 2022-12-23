PXP’s merchants will be able to use ForumPay’s payments technology to accept crypto payments. Credit: geralt from Pixabay.

PXP Financial, a provider of acquiring, payment, fraud and data analysis services, has entered into a partnership with cryptocurrency payments technology firm ForumPay to facilitate crypto transactions.

The alliance will see both the firms enabling crypto payments through PXP’s single unified multi-channel payments platform.

It will also allow PXP’s merchants to use ForumPay’s payments technology to accept crypto payments from more than 425 million crypto wallets used by consumers worldwide.

Both the merchants and consumers will be able to convert crypto to conventional currencies instantly, through the partnership.

PXP Financial group CEO Kamran Hedjri said: “We recognise the importance of merchants accepting digital currencies as payment for goods and services in order to remain competitive and keep up with changing consumer expectations.

“Mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies is definitely on an upward trajectory.”

Hedjri added: “ForumPay is the best-in-class crypto payments partner thanks to its unique enterprise level architecture that will enable us to offer crypto payments to all our merchants via one simple integration.”

PXP’s single unified payments platform has been designed to receive payments through various methods such as online, on mobile and at point of sale.

In June this year, the company announced a collaboration with payment service provider DaoPay to offer improved payment services in Europe.

ForumPay CEO and co-founder Josh Tate said: “We are extremely excited to announce our partnership with PXP which will deliver risk-free crypto processing to thousands of merchants around the globe.

“Our integration enables PXP merchants to serve the entire crypto market (all 425 million crypto wallets) thereby attracting new customers and driving incremental sales.”