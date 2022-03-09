PPRO buys Alpha Fintech to bolster Asia Pacific network

UK-based payment infrastructure firm PPRO has taken over payments technology company Alpha Fintech for an undisclosed amount.

The deal is expected to conclude in the first quarter of this year.

Asia Pacific (APAC)-focused Alpha Fintech provides a cloud-based platform that facilitates the integration of digital payments solutions and services.

These include merchant management, payment processing, fraud prevention, data analytics and risk management among others.

The firm’s existing customer base includes payment service providers, banks, and fintech enterprises. Among them are New Zealand’s BNZ and super-app Grab.

PPRO said that the addition of Alpha bolsters its APAC presence and networks while enabling it to deliver products faster.

The firm plans to add Alpha’s platform to its infrastructure to provide a plug-and-play orchestration layer, enabling faster integration of products and services.

The move is expected to help PPRO customers tap into additional global payment flows and enable integration with third-party applications. It will also offer better data insights along with enhanced compliance and risk capabilities.

PPRO CEO Simon Black said: “The acquisition of Alpha Fintech strengthens our position as both a global payments technology leader and trusted infrastructure partner to payment service providers, enterprises, banks, and fintechs.

“Global payments are evolving faster than ever. Together with Alpha, we provide the core infrastructure that organisations will need to build out and expand their payment platformw.”

As part of the deal, Alpha’s 90 paytech experts in Australia, Argentina, Singapore and the US will join PPRO.

Alpha CEO Oliver Rajic said: “Given PPRO’s global reach, reputation, and standing, they’re the perfect partner to help us do that. We’re really excited to collaborate with Simon and the team to come up with end-to-end turnkey solutions that cover every aspect of digital payments.”

Last year in September, PPRO invested in Dutch transaction monitoring start-up Sentinels.

In January 2021, the firm entered the unicorn club after raising $180m.