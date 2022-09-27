PNC snaps up restaurant payments technology provider Linga

PNC buys payments solutions provider Linga. Credit: Signature Pro on Unsplash.

PNC Financial Services Group has bought point of sale (POS) and payments solutions provider Linga for an undisclosed sum.

Linga, which was established in 2004, has built a cloud-based restaurant operating system called Linga rOS.

The company serves the hospitality sector, enabling restaurateurs, retailers and others to use technology to strengthen their operations and grow revenue.

It helps business owners with their online ordering, payments, QR code-based menus, virtual kiosks and other requirements.

Currently, Linga has operations in 48 countries worldwide.

Post-acquisition, Linga’s technology will be incorporated into PNC’s current digital solutions ecosystem.

Linga will continue to be headed by its founder and CEO Onur Haytac. The firm will also retain its existing leadership as well as US and Canada-based staff.

It will continue to serve its customers from its offices in Naples, Florida, US; and Toronto, Canada.

In addition, the company will continue serving its existing channel partners and clients.

PNC Treasury Management head and executive VP Emma Loftus said: “This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to expanding our corporate payments capabilities, as well as investing in the solutions and tools our clients need to run their businesses more effectively.

“Leveraging Linga’s proprietary solutions and PNC’s competitive treasury management platform, we will be able to provide our restaurant and retail clients with the tools they need to keep up with ever-changing consumer expectations.”

In January last year, PNC Bank reached an agreement to acquire payment gateway firm Tempus Technologies.