Percapita selects Brightwell for the integration of cross-border remittances. Source: Shutterstock.com

Brightwell has announced the addition of Percapita to its growing customer base. Percapita is a digital-first neobank focused on addressing the unique financial needs of hourly workers and the people in their lives.

Percapita will expand the breadth of its financial services offerings by collaborating with Brightwell to offer embedded peer-to-peer (P2P) remittance options through its secure platform highlighting value, security, and reach for its users. Leveraging Brightwell’s software development kit (SDK) for ReadyRemit, Percapita can easily add the new remittance features to its solution, eliminating the need for extensive development resources and time-consuming development cycles.

Addressing the financial needs of hourly workers

Alex Ehrlich, CEO and president at Percapita, said: “Hourly employees and their families face numerous challenges and may have limited access to traditional banking services, and frequently need to navigate stressful paycheck-to-paycheck dynamics. We are committed to enhancing the financial well-being of our user community while offering a comprehensive suite of services with partners that share this ethos. This collaboration with Brightwell will provide a secure, convenient in-app option for international money transfers.”

Larry Hipp, CEO of Brightwell, commented: “Through our user-centric design philosophy and dedication to rapid deployment, Brightwell is committed to solving the difficult challenges of cross-border payouts, disbursements & remittances. This collaboration with Percapita aligns perfectly with our shared mission and values, allowing us to make a meaningful impact on lower-income workers worldwide.”

Brightwell launched ReadyRemit in 2022 to enable businesses to integrate cross-border transactions easily and quickly via APIs or SDKs. Powered by The Bancorp Bank and Brightwell’s international payment partners, ReadyRemit enables businesses to quickly launch a global payment program to drive customer loyalty and capitalise on a new revenue stream.

Paul Kanevsky, head of architecture at Percapita, added: “Incorporating Brightwell’s ReadyRemit solution significantly streamlined our development efforts, solving the complexities of coding for diverse payment methods and locations. Using their SDK, we were able to conduct test transactions within a week, saving us significant IT resources.”

