PayU GPO has become the first Payment Facilitator to offer Peruvian SMEs self-onboarding. Alongside self-onboarding, PayU GPO also launches a new suite of innovative payment solutions and integrations including Yape, Pago Effectivo QR and Shopify, to rapidly expand and diversify payment options for merchants.
SMEs in Peru are facing a plethora of challenges which are inhibiting their growth, including limited access to affordable financing options, complex bureaucratic processes, and a high inflationary market. To navigate these challenges, E-commerce has quickly become important for businesses looking to increase sales and remain competitive. E-commerce has signified a clear shift for SME operators from the traditional sales model to an efficient digital model that provides businesses with an essential tool to compete and thrive in the digital era.
PayU GPO also adds Yape and Pago Effectivo payment methods
PayU GPO’s new self-onboarding tool will accelerate SMEs’ access to 50+ high-growth markets across Latin America and beyond. The cost-effective payment solution simplifies processes, fosters growth, and removes financial barriers for newly established businesses by giving them the digital tools they need to thrive. The self-onboarding process is easy to use and only takes a few minutes, streamlining account creation for merchants and ensuring they can start accepting payments and growing their businesses without delay. The country’s more than 850,000 SMEs will be able to open a new sales channel on a globally-reaching scale.
Daniel Cohen, CEO, PayU GPO, said: “Our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses reaches a new milestone with this important update to our payment solution in Peru. This advancement demonstrates not only our intent to drive local progress and inclusion in the digital economy but our contribution to Latin American growth and prosperity.”
Further to the self-onboarding solution, PayU GPO has incorporated Yape and Pago Efectivo QR as payment methods for the Peruvian market. Offering localised payment methods increases conversion rates. As Peru continues to embrace digital transformation, these payment methods play an instrumental role in providing users with a streamlined digital platform to conduct transactions and integrate seamlessly into various payment gateways.
