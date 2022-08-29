Paytm partners Shopify to simplify Indian merchants’ digital journey

The partnership seeks to enable merchants to collect payments in a quick and hassle-free manner. Credit: PhotoMIX-Company from Pixabay.

India-based Paytm Payment Services, a subsidiary of One97 Communications Limited, has collaborated with e-commerce platform Shopify.

The partnership seeks to enable merchants on the Shopify platform to collect payments through Paytm Payment Gateway in a quick and hassle-free manner.

The integration of Shopify Payments platform with the Paytm Payment Gateway is expected help merchants to tap new sales options.

Merchants across the country can accelerate their business growth by leveraging Shopify’s checkout technology and the extensive network of Paytm Payment Gateway.

The company, in a statement, said the latest partnership will offer merchants a wide range of payment instruments such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, and Paytm Postpaid.

In addition to net banking, debit and credit card options, the merchants will also get customer support on priority basis.

Paytm Payment Services CEO Nakul Jain said: “Our partnership with Shopify will bring benefits of seamless activation and superfast payments, to thousands of merchants on their platform.

“As pioneers of digital payments in the country, we remain committed to empowering our merchant partners with innovative omnichannel payment solutions.”

Shopify India country head and director Bharati Balakrishnan said: “Digital payments are one of the key drivers powering the growth of India’s e-commerce economy.

“With Indians shopping across a multitude of platforms, channels, apps and devices, both offline and online, it is crucial for merchants to engage their customers and facilitate the shopping and checkout experience by offering popular payment options.”

Caption

The partnership seeks to enable merchants to collect payments in a quick and hassle-free manner. Credit: PhotoMIX-Company from Pixabay.

Image url

https://pixabay.com/photos/holiday-shopping-smartphone-1921658/

Link

https://business.paytm.com/docs/v1/hosted_e-commerce_websites/shopify/

Add infohttps://www.financialexpress.com/brandwagon/paytm-payment-gateway-partners-with-shopify/2645230/