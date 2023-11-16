PayTabs partners with Tabby for UAE and Saudi Arabia e-commerce growth. Source: Shutterstock.com

PayTabs has announced that it has partnered with Tabby. The partnership will power the growth of e-commerce across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The collaboration aims to elevate businesses on the PayTabs Payments platform. This is by offering Tabby’s interest and fee free split payment solution. This will create a secure ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ experience for merchants. PayTabs will now offer merchants in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates Tabby as a payment option. With Tabby, online customers and shoppers will be able to split their purchases into four interest and fee-free payments. This will facilitate more time for them to pay. The partnership aims to enhance the customer shopping experience by converting browsers and potential shoppers into real time buyers. The goal is to increase the average shopping cart value and broaden the merchant’s customer base.

E-commerce thrives in UAE and Saudi Arabia

E-commerce continues to flourish in the region, spurred by millennial shopping habits and the digital adoption surge. UAE is considered the 27th largest market for e-commerce. This is closely following by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is the 28th largest. Fashion, electronics, furniture and appliances are where the key e-commerce revenue stems from. PayTabs and Tabby continue to service these e-commerce industries across the region with digital payment solutions and split payment options.

Hany Soliman, PayTabs Regional Head and Operating Partner for the GCC region said: “PayTabs empowers businesses and merchants in the digital economy by providing access to full stack payment solutions and alternative payment methods. By offering split payment options, we are opening the door for merchants to attract a wider customer base and increase their average transaction size. PayTabs merchants will benefit as they offer their customers the opportunity to purchase every day, premium, or even luxury products with convenient payment options.”

