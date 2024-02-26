PayTabs Egypt partners with Souhoola. Source: Shutterstock.com

PayTabs Egypt has announced a strategic partnership with Souhoola, a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform in Egypt. This collaboration aims to offer a new BNPL payment method for PayTabs Egypt merchants, increasing the range of payment options offered online.

By adding Souhoola’s BNPL solution to the multiple payment solutions available for customers on ecommerce merchant’s payment pages, PayTabs Egypt aims to meet the growing demand to deliver more convenient payment choices. This step will provide consumers with a flexible shopping experience while offering e-businesses access to a payment to a wider customer base and enhancing their buyers “add to cart” rate.

PayTabs Egypt’s continues recent growth

Karim Eyada, PayTabs Egypt’s General Manager, said: “PayTabs Egypt is dedicated to learning the payment industry by exploring partnerships that bring value to merchants and elevate the digital payment landscape. By integrating Souhoola’s BNPL solution, we are not only addressing the buying habits and lifestyle choices of consumers but also providing our merchants with a competitive edge. This partnership aligns with our vision of fostering financial inclusion and supporting the growth of big commerce in Egypt.”

Ahmed Al-Shanawany CEO of Souhoola, also commented: “We are delighted to partner with PayTabs Egypt to bring our BNPL solution to a broader audience. Souhoola is committed to empowering consumers and merchants alike with flexible and accessible payment options. Together with PayTabs Egypt, we look forward to contributing to a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience for all.”

This partnership is the latest in a string of strategic collaborations forged by PayTabs Egypt with leading local and regional brands, such as Paymes and mnGm. Through these collaborations, PayTabs Egypt has delivered a smooth and trusted payment journey for merchants and customers across segments. PayTabs Egypt’s growth and accomplishments demonstrate its commitment to supporting the e-commerce environment in Egypt and the wider region.

