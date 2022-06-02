PayQuicker taps Mastercard to enhance payment access for global payouts clients

Financial technology firm PayQuicker has partnered with Mastercard to expand access to digital payments for its global payouts clients.

The partnership will enable PayQuicker to offer clients branded virtual and physical cards, including bank accounts and mobile wallet functionality, through a single point of integration.

The firm’s platform is designed to offer users instant access to payments via its insured PayQuicker-issued bank accounts.

Clients will be able to spend the fund in their insured account instantly via a virtual card, physically with a plastic prepaid debit card, or by adding the card into a mobile wallet.

The partnership comes as PayQuicker seeks to provide hassle-free banking to independent contractors, gig workers, and other employees globally.

PayQuicker will leverage Mastercard to expand its offerings to over 150 countries with local currency cards in more than 30 countries.

The tie-up will also enable the firm to extend its clients the ability to personalise their own card programme.

Furthermore, PayQuicker clients will be able to leverage their Mastercard prepaid debit and virtual cards on mobile wallets.

PayQuicker CEO Paul Beldham said: “PayQuicker has been issuing prepaid cards with secured bank accounts for people around the globe for more than 15 years.

“By leveraging all of the tremendous assets from Mastercard, we’ll have an opportunity to expand our product offerings, including our launch of an industry-differentiating Payment Orchestration for Payouts platform. We’re pleased to be partnering with a long-time, global leader in the space in Mastercard.”

Mastercard Digital Partnerships executive vice-president Sherri Haymond added: “People today require easy-to-access, always-on payments solutions that are relevant to the needs of their businesses and daily lives.

“As our economy becomes more and more digital, we look forward to working closely with PayQuicker to bring greater access to everyone and ensure that we’re not only meeting, but exceeding those financial needs.”

PayQuicker caters to a number of markets through its new payment orchestration for payouts solution, such as consumer, direct selling, clinical trials, and e-wallet programmes.