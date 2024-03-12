PayPoint has announced that it will become East Anglian Air Ambulances’ (EAAA) primary payment partner. Both companies hope that this will signal a new era of collaboration in providing multiple payment solutions to support enhancing the donor experience, fundraising and lottery campaigns.
The partnership will expand the EAAA donation offering to its supporters, through a wider choice of donation options, and the PayPoint MultiPay solution will streamline the donation process and enhance the efficiency of EAAA’s reconciliation, paving the way for saving valuable time and costs.
The partnership will rollout in two phases
The first phase of the partnership’s rollout, which will begin in March 2024, will see the EAAA implement payment solutions including Direct Debit, MultiPay, Virtual Payment Terminals, and new card terminal and Merchant IDs and for allowing for the use of acceptance of recurring card payments for donors and lottery players.
The second phase of the programme’s rollout will begin in June 2024 and will include the rollout of Open Banking and trialling the use of PayPoint’s Cash In service, allowing volunteers and staff out in the community to make cash deposits into PayPoint UK retail network from EAAA fundraising initiatives and events.
Danny Vant, Managing Director of Client Services at PayPoint, said: “The vital work of the EAAA in providing life-saving critical care, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year is hugely valued by communities across East Anglia. Through the implementation of several payment solutions, PayPoint is proud to support the EAAA in their fundraising efforts, so that they can continue saving lives.”
Stuart Wyle, Director of Fundraising and Supporters, East Anglian Air Ambulance, added: “We’re very excited to adopt PayPoint’s Direct Debit MultiPay solution, meaning our payments journey is seamless and eliminating the need to remove daily manual interventions, saving our support team’s time to focus of what truly matters, saving lives.
“Since we began operating in 2000, the EAAA has attended over 30,000 lifesaving missions, touching the lives of many thousands of people. This year, EAAA needs to raise nearly £19m to develop and deliver our life-saving service, which has led us to seek out new technologies that could streamline the donation process. We are excited to implement the first stage of this partnership and look forward to fully implementing the programme in June.”