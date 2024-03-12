PayPoint to enhance East Anglian Air Ambulance donations. Source: Shutterstock.com

PayPoint has announced that it will become East Anglian Air Ambulances’ (EAAA) primary payment partner. Both companies hope that this will signal a new era of collaboration in providing multiple payment solutions to support enhancing the donor experience, fundraising and lottery campaigns.

The partnership will expand the EAAA donation offering to its supporters, through a wider choice of donation options, and the PayPoint MultiPay solution will streamline the donation process and enhance the efficiency of EAAA’s reconciliation, paving the way for saving valuable time and costs.

The partnership will rollout in two phases

The first phase of the partnership’s rollout, which will begin in March 2024, will see the EAAA implement payment solutions including Direct Debit, MultiPay, Virtual Payment Terminals, and new card terminal and Merchant IDs and for allowing for the use of acceptance of recurring card payments for donors and lottery players.

The second phase of the programme’s rollout will begin in June 2024 and will include the rollout of Open Banking and trialling the use of PayPoint’s Cash In service, allowing volunteers and staff out in the community to make cash deposits into PayPoint UK retail network from EAAA fundraising initiatives and events.

Danny Vant, Managing Director of Client Services at PayPoint, said: “The vital work of the EAAA in providing life-saving critical care, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year is hugely valued by communities across East Anglia. Through the implementation of several payment solutions, PayPoint is proud to support the EAAA in their fundraising efforts, so that they can continue saving lives.”

Stuart Wyle, Director of Fundraising and Supporters, East Anglian Air Ambulance, added: “We’re very excited to adopt PayPoint’s Direct Debit MultiPay solution, meaning our payments journey is seamless and eliminating the need to remove daily manual interventions, saving our support team’s time to focus of what truly matters, saving lives.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“Since we began operating in 2000, the EAAA has attended over 30,000 lifesaving missions, touching the lives of many thousands of people. This year, EAAA needs to raise nearly £19m to develop and deliver our life-saving service, which has led us to seek out new technologies that could streamline the donation process. We are excited to implement the first stage of this partnership and look forward to fully implementing the programme in June.”