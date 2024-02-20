Payplug partners with Mangopay. Source: Shutterstock.com

Payplug has announced a partnership with Mangopay. The partnership will allow clients to benefit from a complete, seamless payment solution with Mangopay’s marketplace capabilities. This includes payout solutions, to complete Payplug’s pay-in expertise. The partnership will support businesses across Europe. Payplug and Mangopay are both headquartered in Paris and already share several mutual clients.

As a payment service provider and acquirer, Payplug’s solution combines performance and security, mastering the entire payment chain to optimise each transaction stage, facilitate critical data sharing, financial processing and fraud management in line with regulation.

Leveraging its direct connection to the Cartes Bancaires (CB) network, which represents 20% of the total value of transactions in the Eurozone, and Groupe BPCE, first Visa issuer in Europe, Payplug enables its customers to benefit from advantageous programs, resulting for instance in 98% of frictionless requests accepted on BPCE traffic and higher than average results for payments made via CB: With VISA and Mastercard licences, Payplug also supports multiple currencies worldwide.

Mangopay has been providing its modular payment infrastructure to marketplaces since 2013

Flexibility is at the heart of Mangopay’s approach, and its modular solution is designed so that marketplaces can select and create a specific payments infrastructure to meet their needs.

Antoine Grimaud, CEO at Payplug said: “This partnership enables platforms and marketplaces to benefit from the best of both worlds as we add Mangopay’s leading payout solution to our payment chain expertise. We pride ourselves on providing frictionless, high-performance pay-in solutions, combined with secure, fraud-fighting technology. By joining forces with Mangopay, we are able to serve marketplaces and provide a smooth payment process from the purchase by the customers, to the settlement to marketplace sellers.”

Romain Mazeries, CEO at Mangopay, said: “We’re constantly working to make our payment infrastructure ever more flexible to provide our platform and marketplace clients with a modular solution to suit their exact requirements and to help them scale. Working with partners such as Payplug are a key part of this strategy as we continue to grow our partner ecosystem, strengthen our proposition and broaden the solutions available to our clients. We have known Payplug since its inception, and it’s great to be working together again to provide clients with holistic, seamless and secure payment solutions.”

