PayPal’s payment volume soars to $1.5trn in 2023. Source: Shutterstock.com

PayPal set a new record in payment volume and the total number of transactions. PayPal’s payment volume skyrocketed to $1.52trn last year, the highest figure in the company’s history. This is according to data presented by AltIndex.com.

PayPal’s total payment volume jumped by 12% YoY with transactions up by 2.6 billion. As one of the fintech pioneers and the fifth most accepted payment option after all the major credit cards, PayPal has given companies and consumers an alternative way to manage international payments for the past 25 years. Although it seemed like its popularity started fading last year, with the payments provider seeing four straight quarters of user drop, the company’s earnings report revealed better-than-expected results in both the number of payments and the total payment volume.

PayPal’s total payment volume (TPV) has increased sixfold in the past decade. Back in 2014, it amounted to $235bn. This figure jumped to over half a trillion dollars in 2018 and continued rising. In 2020, when COVID-19 caused a major shift to digital payments, PayPal hit a new milestone, with its total payment volume jumping over one trillion dollars for the first time. Statistics show this figure continued rising by an average of $100bn annually and hit $1.35trn in 2022. However, last year saw one of the biggest annual increases, with TPV rising by $171bn and reaching a whopping $1.52trn, the highest figure to date.

PayPal’s stock value plunged by 25% YoY despite record payment volume

The number of PayPal transactions also increased, jumping from 22.3 billion in 2022 to almost 25 billion in 2023. This also represented a sevenfold increase compared to 2013, when the company registered 3.2 billion payments.

The record number of payments and the total payment volume reported last year are even more impressive considering that PayPal’s user count dropped for four straight quarters, showing those who kept their accounts continued using the service more than before. In Q4 2023, the payment provider had 426 million users, or 7 million less than in the same period a year ago.

But the company’s stock value significantly plunged in 2023, showing investors still have concerns about PayPal’s future growth, especially after its former CEO, Dan Schulman, left the board. Last week, PayPal’s stock value amounted to $63bn, down from $84bn in the same month a year ago.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download