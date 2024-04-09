Payment cards account for 40% share in Singapore e-commerce payments market, reveals GlobalData. Source: Shutterstock.com

In Singapore’s dynamic e-commerce landscape, payment cards reign supreme, commanding over 40% of the market share for online transactions in 2023. As consumers increasingly pivot towards digital channels, the country’s e-commerce market is expected to register a robust 13% growth in 2024 to reach $16.6bn. This surge can be attributed to advanced tech infrastructure and the growing adoption of alternative payment methods, reveals GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s E-Commerce Analytics reveals that Singapore e-commerce market is set to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% between 2024 and 2028 to reach $23.6bn in 2028.

Poornima Chinta, Senior Banking and Payments Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “Singapore’s e-commerce market is well developed supported by the country’s robust technology infrastructure, which ensures the availability of high-speed internet, rising smartphone penetration, high urbanisation, and growing number of tech-savvy customers.”

According to the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), 99% of households in Singapore have access to the internet, while 97% of the households have a smartphone, thereby providing required infrastructure for e-commerce payments. Furthermore, online shopping festivals such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the Great Singapore Sale have also contributed to the overall growth of e-commerce in Singapore.

GlobalData’s 2023 Financial Services Consumer Survey found that e-commerce payments in Singapore have traditionally been led by payment cards with 40.1% share in e-commerce payment value in 2023.

Credit and debit cards account for 31.9% share in Singapore

Among the card types, credit and charge cards are highly favoured, accounting for a 31.9% share. This is due to the value-added benefits, including interest free instalment payment options, reward programs, cashback, and discounts associated with these cards.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

However, alternative payment tools are slowly catching up with payment cards as the second most preferred payment method for e-commerce payments. This can be attributed to the security, convenience, and comfort associated with this payment method. Alternative payments collectively accounted for a 38.6% share in 2023 with some of the popular brands being Apple Pay, PayPal, and Google Pay.

The growth of alternative payments has also been driven by the rising popularity of buy now, pay later (BNPL) solutions. Some of the prominent BNPL brands in Singapore are Hoolah and Atome. In a bid to boost usage, Atome partnered with e-commerce giant Amazon in May 2023 to offer the latter’s customers with its zero interest, pay-in-three, option at checkout.

Bank transfers are also on the rise with 15.5% share in total e-commerce transaction value in 2023. This is supported by the availability of instant payment systems FAST and PayNow, which allow users to transfer funds from one bank account to another on real-time basis.

Notably, cash on delivery also accounts for more than 5% of ecommerce payments, highlighting the importance of cash transactions in the country.

Chinta concluded by saying: “As Singapore’s e-commerce market continues to flourish, millennials and Generation Z are rapidly embracing the convenience and flexibility of alternative payment methods, which are set to challenge the dominance of payment cards in near future.”