Payhawk, a global spend management solution for domestic and international businesses throughout the US, UK and Europe, has announced a new integration with American Express to offer US Business and Corporate Card Members the ability to issue virtual cards with built-in spend controls and manage business spend globally. All of this while earning the rewards of their eligible American Express Card when making virtual Card payments. To achieve this integration, Payhawk is participating in the American Express Sync Commercial Partner Program.
Hristo Borisov, CEO of Payhawk, said: “We are teaming up with American Express to give our customers access to the control, enhanced security, and cash flow management that come with using an American Express virtual Card, alongside the ability to simplify and automate their finance operations with a single global spend management solution for cards, reimbursable expenses and Accounts Payable (AP), natively integrated to their ERP of choice. The integration helps us provide an elevated user experience and more value to our customers.”
Benefits to Payhawk customers
With the integration, Payhawk customers with eligible American Express Cards can control out-of-policy spend by issuing virtual Cards directly from Payhawk with built-in spend controls linked to their physical American Express Cards and earn the rewards on their eligible American Express Card when they use virtual Cards for business payments.
Payhawk customer will also be able to save multiple days each month on manual accounting tasks with instant expense submissions and automatic receipt chasing on virtual cards.
Customers will also have greater visibility on the billing statement for their eligible American Express accounts enrolled in Payhawk, by seeing on-demand virtual Card transactions, helping to make reconciliation more efficient. They will be able to speed up the month-end process by syncing all virtual card transaction data to their ERP in real-time.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData