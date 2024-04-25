Payhawk joins American Express Sync. Source: Shutterstock.com

Payhawk, a global spend management solution for domestic and international businesses throughout the US, UK and Europe, has announced a new integration with American Express to offer US Business and Corporate Card Members the ability to issue virtual cards with built-in spend controls and manage business spend globally. All of this while earning the rewards of their eligible American Express Card when making virtual Card payments. To achieve this integration, Payhawk is participating in the American Express Sync Commercial Partner Program.

Hristo Borisov, CEO of Payhawk, said: “We are teaming up with American Express to give our customers access to the control, enhanced security, and cash flow management that come with using an American Express virtual Card, alongside the ability to simplify and automate their finance operations with a single global spend management solution for cards, reimbursable expenses and Accounts Payable (AP), natively integrated to their ERP of choice. The integration helps us provide an elevated user experience and more value to our customers.”

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Benefits to Payhawk customers

With the integration, Payhawk customers with eligible American Express Cards can control out-of-policy spend by issuing virtual Cards directly from Payhawk with built-in spend controls linked to their physical American Express Cards and earn the rewards on their eligible American Express Card when they use virtual Cards for business payments.

Payhawk customer will also be able to save multiple days each month on manual accounting tasks with instant expense submissions and automatic receipt chasing on virtual cards.

Customers will also have greater visibility on the billing statement for their eligible American Express accounts enrolled in Payhawk, by seeing on-demand virtual Card transactions, helping to make reconciliation more efficient. They will be able to speed up the month-end process by syncing all virtual card transaction data to their ERP in real-time.

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.