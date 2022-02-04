PAR Technology to offer payment processing services to Smoothie King

PAR Technology has entered into a partnership with Smoothie King to offer payment processing services across the latter’s network of over 1,000 stores.

The tie-up is part of the US-based smoothie chain’s system-wide payments processing upgrade.

The chain will utilise PAR’s unified commerce cloud platform to enhance the guest experience at its stores.

This platform is said to comprise point-of-sale (POS), backoffice, payment processing services and PAR hardware.

Smoothie King Franchises CIO Chris Andrews said: “With all the volatility seen in the restaurant industry recently, it was crucial that we selected not only a stable and reliable partner, but one that would withstand changes within our business as well as the restaurant industry.

“PAR’s guest centric approach aligns perfectly with ours and this partnership will continue to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle by providing a more seamless guest experience.”

PAR Technology CEO Savneet Singh added: “We’re excited that Smoothie King has selected PAR Payment Services (PPS) for its payment processing requirements. PAR’s solution, and broader platform offerings, makes it easier for Smoothie King to scale operations and manage financial controls over its fast-growing business and enterprise.

“PAR Payment Services securely replaces cobbled together processes and systems that are ineffective and costly for franchise operators. Smoothie King’s selection of PAR Payment Services also highlights the potential of our Payment product within enterprise restaurants.”

