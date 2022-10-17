papmall forays into cross-border freelance payments space

The upgraded platform will offer affordable payment options benefitting both buyers and sellers. Credit: Newsmatics Inc. dba EIN Presswire.

E-commerce marketplace platform papmall has launched a new solution that enables freelancers and businesses to send and accept cross-border payments.

In this regard, the platform will be modernised, following collaborations with PayPal, Amazon Payment and Alepay.

The platform will accept cross-border payments as key debit and credit cards supported by their processors that include Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, JCB, PayPal Ewallet and Diners Club.

Additionally, the upgraded platform will offer affordable payment options benefitting both buyers and sellers, the company noted.

papmall CEO Jimmy Lee said: “At papmall, we want to concentrate on developing more innovative and powerful ways for businesses to expand globally. And one of things that is close to that goal is accepting global payments.”

Through the new solution, papmall seeks to ensure ‘smooth and secure’ digital banking transactions and avoid payment cart abandonments by offering a ‘convenient’ browsing and purchasing experience to users.

The e-commerce platform also plans to expand its payments options to include cryptocurrency payments among others. papmall, in a statement, said it provides “a platform to anyone who requires it as part of their own product and service offerings, in addition to multiple payment options to make their transaction experiences more seamless”.