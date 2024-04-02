PairSoft has announced its acquisition of APRO Software Solutions. The combination creates a global P2P, Order-to-Cash, and bank integration platform serving 1,700+ organisations across a diverse set of ERP systems. With APRO’s banking system integrations spanning over 180 countries, PairSoft builds a global scale and accelerates its financial automation AI.
PairSoft provides financial automation software for mid-market and enterprise businesses. From automating procurement workflows to invoice processing and payments, PairSoft helps finance leaders manage company financials. PairSoft integrates directly with ERP and CRM platforms like Microsoft Dynamics, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Raisers Edge NXT, NetSuite, Oracle Financials and Sage Intacct to create a seamless experience.
APRO is the provider of APRO Banking Gateway, APRO Imaging, and APRO Cloud interfacing. With 25 years of experience working with Oracle Financials suite of products, APRO provides Oracle integration with AP automation and banking solutions that simplify and automate the purchase-to-pay and order-to-cash process.
The partnership will expand enterprise financial automation and global scale of the companies
APRO has delivered solutions for Oracle Financials users for 25 years, enabling enterprise organisations to automate high volumes of B2B payments and bank reconciliations. The APRO Banking Gateway and APRO Imaging products both lead the industry by offering unmatched bank connectivity and streamlined workflows for Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and E-invoicing. By providing support for over 1,800 banking formats and capabilities for touchless invoice processing, APRO sets a strong standard for efficiency and convenience.
PairSoft’s CEO Matt Cotter, said: “We are delighted to integrate APRO and its enterprise offering into the overall PairSoft platform. APRO’s thorough understanding of order-to-cash and banking systems deepens our commitment to automating critical financial processes for our customers, while offering new opportunities for our productivity-boosting and cost-saving technologies.”
APRO founders Jacob van Diermen and Willem van Wijngaarden, added: “PairSoft complements our enterprise offering with robust analytics and deep ERP integration while expanding our worldwide presence. Together, we will build upon APRO’s legacy and bring even greater value to our customers.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData