PairSoft acquires APRO. Source: Shutterstock.com

PairSoft has announced its acquisition of APRO Software Solutions. The combination creates a global P2P, Order-to-Cash, and bank integration platform serving 1,700+ organisations across a diverse set of ERP systems. With APRO’s banking system integrations spanning over 180 countries, PairSoft builds a global scale and accelerates its financial automation AI.

PairSoft provides financial automation software for mid-market and enterprise businesses. From automating procurement workflows to invoice processing and payments, PairSoft helps finance leaders manage company financials. PairSoft integrates directly with ERP and CRM platforms like Microsoft Dynamics, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Raisers Edge NXT, NetSuite, Oracle Financials and Sage Intacct to create a seamless experience.

APRO is the provider of APRO Banking Gateway, APRO Imaging, and APRO Cloud interfacing. With 25 years of experience working with Oracle Financials suite of products, APRO provides Oracle integration with AP automation and banking solutions that simplify and automate the purchase-to-pay and order-to-cash process.

The partnership will expand enterprise financial automation and global scale of the companies

APRO has delivered solutions for Oracle Financials users for 25 years, enabling enterprise organisations to automate high volumes of B2B payments and bank reconciliations. The APRO Banking Gateway and APRO Imaging products both lead the industry by offering unmatched bank connectivity and streamlined workflows for Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and E-invoicing. By providing support for over 1,800 banking formats and capabilities for touchless invoice processing, APRO sets a strong standard for efficiency and convenience.

PairSoft’s CEO Matt Cotter, said: “We are delighted to integrate APRO and its enterprise offering into the overall PairSoft platform. APRO’s thorough understanding of order-to-cash and banking systems deepens our commitment to automating critical financial processes for our customers, while offering new opportunities for our productivity-boosting and cost-saving technologies.”

APRO founders Jacob van Diermen and Willem van Wijngaarden, added: “PairSoft complements our enterprise offering with robust analytics and deep ERP integration while expanding our worldwide presence. Together, we will build upon APRO’s legacy and bring even greater value to our customers.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.