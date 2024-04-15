Orange Money partners with Jordan Post. Source: Shutterstock.com

Petra Mobile Payment Service Company (Orange Money) and the Jordan Post Company have joined their efforts to boost digital financial services in Jordan. Both parties have signed an agreement to provide mobile payment-related services to Orange Money’s customers directly.

The agreement will allow both parties to elevate the digital financial experience of the customers. It will serve as a gateway for the Jordan Post Company’s customers to a complete world of financial transactions, such as withdrawal and deposit services, that is one click away and starts with opening accounts on the Orange Money Wallet.

The customers will be able as well to link their visa companion cards to the wallet to easily perform transactions and will be able to transfer money locally through the CliQ system and internationally through the App. Through their opened accounts on the wallet, the customers can also pay their bills, recharge their prepaid lines, and have full access to eFAWATEERcom.

Orange Money and Jordan Post aim to improve the Jordan financial technology market

This agreement falls under the efforts of both parties to enhance the fast-growing financial technology scene in Jordan. Such growth is represented in the number of e-wallet users in Jordan which reached 2.17 million, in addition to 1.2 million bank accounts linked to the instant payment system for the year 2023.

Moreover, the number of opened accounts on the Orange Money wallet reached one million users, and it dominated the local market when it comes to the number of financial transactions executed through the wallet.

Orange Jordan launched the “Orange Money” electronic payment service in 2020 to enrich the experiences of the customers to enable them to conduct all financial transactions easily and in one place. The services that are provided by the wallet have evolved since that time until now to include all the financial transactions that the customers need to complete digitally.

