Opn forays into US online payment market with MerchantE acquisition

Japanese payments startup Opn has entered the US online payment market with the purchase of MerchantE.

Based in Georgia, MerchantE is a digital commerce platform that offers payment processing and tools to businesses of different sizes across the US.

The firm’s embedded payments products complement Opn’s one-stop online payment technology and other solutions.

Following the deal, whose value has not been divulged, Opn has presence in seven countries, including the US.

As a part of the transaction, Opn will continue to operate from Tokyo, while MerchantE will keep its current headquarters in Georgia. MerchantE will also retain its own brand name.

The new deal comes shortly after Opn obtained unicorn status in May this year following a $120m C+ funding round.

Opn founder and CEO Jun Hasegawa said: “Our acquisition of MerchantE represents a transformative step in Opn’s journey to becoming a truly global digital finance platform, underscoring our commitment to making payments seamless and borderless for both people and businesses.

“MerchantE shares our commitment to relentlessly working to develop innovative solutions that not only empower businesses to grow, but also makes the payment process frictionless for our customers.

“Through this acquisition, we are doubling down on this commitment to the customers we serve and intend to continue expanding our global presence to better meet them where they need us.”

So far this year, Opn along with MerchantE has processed more than $19bn in payments for over 20,000 enterprises.