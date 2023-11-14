Nuvei has announced that it has added BLIK into its suite of 669 APMs available for eCommerce businesses to offer through a single integration.
BLIK is one of the leading mobile payment method (APM) in Poland. It enables users to make instant payments directly through their mobile banking app. The APM is connected to 19 of the country’s leading financial institutions and has enabled almost 2.8 billion transactions valued at 371.4bn Polish zloty in just 8 years.
Consumers with a bank account with any of these institutions can complete an online transfer by requesting a BLIK payment in the merchant’s eCommerce checkout, and entering a six-digit code that is generated in their online banking app.
BLIK One Click
This news comes shortly after it was announced that Nuvei is set to purchase Till Payments for a cut-price deal. In addition to traditional BLIK payments, Nuvei also enables merchants to offer BLIK One Click. After the initial transaction, the consumers’ financial details are stored, meaning subsequent transactions can be completed through a single-click user experience.
Nuvei Chair & CEO commented: “It is critical for eCommerce businesses to offer their customers a choice of all the payment methods they prefer, and BLIK is rapidly becoming one of the most relevant payment methods in Poland. Adding BLIK to our suite of over 600 APMs through a single integration enables our partners to efficiently reach their customers more completely.”
BLIK is a common standard for mobile payments. Currently, most customers of domestic payment institutions offering a mobile application has the option of using BLIK in mobile banking applications. Polish Payment Standard (Polski Standard Płatności, PSP) is responsible for the development of the system. PSP constantly develops BLIK’s capabilities so that the system is as functional as possible. The shareholders of PSP are: Alior Bank, Bank Millennium, Santander Bank Polska, ING Bank Śląski, mBank, PKO Bank Polski, and Mastercard.
