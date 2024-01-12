Nu México allows customers to receive US payments via WhatsApp. Source: Shutterstock.com

Nu México is launching the option to receive money from the United States, in association with Felix Pago. This strategic alliance with Felix Pago simplifies the process of sending money from the United States to Mexico and enhances the landscape of cross-border money transfers, taking advantage of technology to provide a fluid, fast, secure and efficient experience to its customers.

Iván Canales, General Manager of Nu México, said: “Offering the functionality of receiving money in Cuenta Nu, now from the United States and in alliance with Felix Pago, is one more step towards our purpose of financially empowering people in Mexico. Our country has established itself as the second largest recipient of money from abroad worldwide and this new functionality allows us to continue expanding our footprint by offering a simple, easy, secure and fast option. At Nu we are already present in 9 out of 10 municipalities in Mexico, so being able to offer this option and also promote the habit of saving fills us deeply with pride.”

Customers can start the process of receiving money from the United States by generating a money request link within the Nu app, Then, they share the link with the sender via WhatsApp. The sender interacts with the Felix chatbot directly within WhatsApp, eliminating the need to download additional applications. Felix Pago is responsible for sending the money from the US to Mexico.

Once the sender completes the operation with Felix, funds will arrive instantly in Mexican pesos. In addition, customers will be able to generate annual returns of 15% when saving their money in “Cajitas” (money boxes). The first operation is free, and after that the sender must pay $2.99 per operation to Felix Pago, regardless of the amount transferred.

Manuel Godoy, CEO and Co-Founder of Félix Pago, commented: “This partnership with Nu demonstrates the commitment we have to our customers, Latinos in the US, and their families back home in Mexico. At Felix, we continue to work on making remittances as easy, fast and convenient as it can possibly be. Part of making it easier is helping more and more Latinos use digital channels to make these cross-border transactions instead of using cash.”

