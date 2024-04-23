Nium will sign a partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Artajasa, an Indonesian payment infrastructure company.
Artajasa operates the switching services banks and fintechs use to facilitate fast, secure, and reliable electronic transactions. The partnership will ensure seamless, real-time, cross-border transfers between Indonesia and the world.
The MOU will be signed at Money 20/20 Asia in Bangkok by Nium’s Executive Vice President and General Manager for the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions, Anupam Pahuja.
Nium has expanded significantly in the region. Nium announced that its partner, Jeonbuk Bank in Korea, has gone live with its real-time remittance service, enabling the bank to serve a growing number of immigrant clients better.
In Thailand, Nium powers four of the country’s top banks
These banks include: Kasikorn Bank, Krungsri (Bank of Ayudhya), Krungthai Bank, and Siam Commercial Bank. These partnerships further underscore Nium’s commitment to delivering financial services and fostering long-term relationships with key industry players.
Anupam Pahuja, Regional Executive Vice President of APAC & MEA, said: “Nium’s growth in APAC reflects our dedication to transforming the global financial landscape. By partnering with leading institutions like Artajasa and JB Bank, we aim to help businesses accelerate their growth across the region with secure, efficient, and innovative financial solutions.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Heru Perwito, Director of Business, Artajasa, commented: “As an institution that has experience in providing solutions for various digital payment services in Indonesia, we certainly welcome the strategic collaboration established between Nium and Artajasa to expand cross-border payments, while encouraging digital penetration in Indonesia, regionally and globally. This collaboration will certainly further strengthen our commitment to providing integrated, easy, and secure payment solutions to answer customer needs.”
In addition to growth in the region, Nium recently launched a new data-backed white paper that addresses cross-border B2B payment challenges in APAC, current initiatives, and the important role of intermediaries, alongside Asian payments, banking and capital markets research firm, Kapronasia.