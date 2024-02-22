Nium partners with Enjaz Banking Services, the remittance division of Bank Albilad in Saudi Arabia. Nium will work with the bank to offer free international money transfer services through the Enjaz app for smart devices. Soon, all Enjaz customers will be able to access competitive exchange rates and instant transfers via Nium’s global partner network.
This new customer win builds on Nium’s success in the region, which includes a roster of the most prestigious financial institutions, such as Mashreq Bank, one of the Middle East’s largest banks, and three of the most significant foreign exchange houses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Al Fardan Exchange, Alawneh Exchange, and Al Rostamani Exchange.
Anupam Pahuja, EVP and General Manager for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa at Nium, said: “We have a massive opportunity in the Middle East. Trillions of dollars flow through the region, and we expect even more volume as real-time payments adoption accelerates. Innovation continues across the region, opening the door for businesses like Nium to capitalise.
“We are dedicated to helping customers in this global financial centre reach more of the world with a modern, secure, and efficient way to send and receive money. We look forward to partnering with more banks and businesses for growth.”
Previous partners praise “significant impact” of Nium
Assad Alawneh, Chairman and Founder at Alawneh Exchange commented: “The difference between Nium and the banks is that Nium is more like our business, focused on the customer. When we were choosing who to work with, we initially explored a range of fintech businesses, but Nium won based on their size, stability, and flexibility.”
“I am proud to acknowledge the significant impact of our partnership with Nium,” added Vilas Achuthankutty, General Manager at Al Rostamani International Exchange LLC. “Their state-of-the-art real-time and faster credit capabilities have substantially enhanced our customer experience. Nium’s technology, network, and services are not only competitive but also align with market leaders. This collaboration between ARIE and Nium continues to appreciate in value, ensuring reliable transfers and fostering enduring relationships that transcend international borders.”
