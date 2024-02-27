Nexi and Woo partner to offer merchants more payment choices. Source: Shutterstock.com

Nexi Group has partnered with Woo, an open e-commerce platform. The partnership will enable Woo merchants to offer customers a wider range of payment options, which can be customised to local preferences across Europe.

The new strategic partnership will see Nexi integrate its payment technologies with WooCommerce’s e-commerce platform, serving European mid-market merchants by leveraging a larger network of partner agencies from both companies. Woo powers more than 3.5 million online shops, giving sellers the possibility to sell anything with unlimited extensibility and flexibility.

The partnership includes the integration of Nexi checkout plug-ins

Nexi checkout plug-ins are dedicated e-commerce payment acceptance solutions built for each market and/or region, into the WooCommerce Marketplace.

Speaking on the news, Omar Haque, Head of Group e-commerce at Nexi, said: “The European e-commerce market is highly fragmented, due in part to the wide variation of local payment method preferences. Our local checkout solutions are tailored to the specific needs of each market, unlocking value for Woo merchants by reducing cart abandonment and giving them the power to expand their operations overseas.

“Partnering with Woo, the market leader in e-commerce software, helps us to serve more mid-market merchants in Europe, supporting scalable growth across the region. We are proud that integrating our gateways will strengthen the Woo payment proposition, further enhancing a strong e-commerce agency partner ecosystem.”

Web Griebel, Head of Payment Partnerships & Business Development at Woo added: “Nexi’s arrival in the WooCommerce Marketplace is a big step forward in our mission to bring the widest range of local payment options to our merchants, who value freedom of choice and integration with the latest innovations in financial services. Nexi’s products provide flexible access to payment acceptance platforms, delivering local expertise at scale across the European market.”

