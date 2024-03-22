NetXD has achieved a significant milestone with its launch as a Third Party Service Provider (TPSP) for The Clearing House’s (TCH) RTP network.
This marks NetXD’s first fully cloud-based solutions for the RTP network, empowering financial institutions with agility, scalability and security.
NetXD’s solution for the RTP network is set to remove reconciliation bottlenecks, provide real-time fraud checks, and unlock 24/7 payments for financial institutions. Leveraging NetXD’s powerful connector for the RTP network, programmable bank accounts with APIs, and real-time fraud controls, banks can offer seamless, more secure payments to corporates, fintechs, and more. Banks can be up and running on our solution in about 12 weeks, maximising operational efficiency and profitability with its flat-fee monthly model.
Unlocking the full potential of Real-Time Payments
Keith Gray, Vice President, Business Development at The Clearing House, commented: “We are happy to announce that NetXD is one of the first TPSPs to offer a fully cloud-based solution for the RTP network. This cloud-based solution should help further accelerate the onboarding of new banks onto the RTP network, as we continue to grow our ecosystem.”
Suresh Ramamurthi, Chairman, NetXD, said: “At NetXD, we empower banks to unlock the full potential of Real-Time Payments for their customers, enabling them to tap into exciting new use cases. Our mission is to help banks seamlessly integrate with the RTP network without per-transaction vendor fees, minimising operational burdens and maximising profitability. By partnering with NetXD, banks can focus on building innovative solutions for their customers while enjoying exceptional cost efficiency and streamlined operations.”
NetXD’s XD Payments is a single platform designed to solve all payment modernisation needs of banks. Payment channel connections include real-time payments with the RTP network and FedNow, traditional payment rails (ACH and Wire), cross-border B2B payments with VisaB2B Connect, card solutions with integration to Pulse network, and bill payments with Mastercard RPPS.
