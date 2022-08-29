NearPay unveils virtual crypto cards, wallet apps

NearPay Wallet is said to already support 38 cryptocurrencies. Credit: Igor Lukin from Pixabay.

Crypto finance protocol NearPay has introduced virtual crypto cards and its Wallet for iOS and Android.

The NearPay Wallet can be accessed on all platforms, including Web, as well as iOS and Android devices.

NearPay can be used to purchase crypto via credit card or a bank transfer, as well as send, receive and exchange it, or make withdrawals directly to the bank account.

Furthermore, it enables to instantly provide a virtual Visa debit card to spend crypto for online purchases with automatic conversion to fiat.

The company is offering the service to residents of the European Economic Area (EEA) and the UK.

NearPay Wallet is said to already support 38 cryptocurrencies, such as NEAR, USDT, BTC, and ETH.

The wallet also facilitates conventional bank transfers in EUR and GBP.

Besides, it will help earn rewards with a compound rate of up to 15.81% API shortly without deposit or withdrawal charges.

NearPay COO Ivan Ilin said: “At NearPay we have taken the best features of modern digital banking and brought them to the world of crypto to create a simple interface that makes managing all your finances, both fiat, and crypto, easier than ever.

“With our newly launched iOS and Android apps our customers can access NearPay Wallet on the go and instantly get virtual crypto cards to spend their assets without converting them in advance.”